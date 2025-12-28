Glenn Beck: Why Biden’s corrupt ‘pardons’ cannot stand

A new wave of sweeping “pardons” has triggered one of the most urgent constitutional alarms Glenn Beck has ever raised — not because the individuals involved are controversial, but because the actions themselves may not even qualify as pardons at all.

These “pardons” rewrite laws and push executive power into territory the founders explicitly warned against.

“This has gotten out of control. These pardons are out of control. Out of control,” Glenn says on “The Glenn Beck Program.” “It’s something constitutional; it’s been there since George Washington. The president has always had this right, and it is a privilege of his.”

However, under Biden, the privilege was wildly misused.

“All you have to do then is say, ‘I pardon everyone in my administration for anything that they might have done wrong. That can’t stand,” Glenn says.

“And you have the immunity deal, which again, I don’t see how a pre-pardon is even possibly covered. Like, it’s just such an insane concept. ... Hunter Biden actually committed a crime, and pardoning him from that is, in theory, obviously outside of the family interest, was the way that was supposed to work,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere agrees.

“But they also pardoned him for multiple years of question marks, whether he committed crimes or not, right? That was all included in that. And to go a step farther on this, because I am on a bit of a personal jihad against the pardon, I’m done with it,” Burguiere continues.

While Stu notes that the “founders were very smart,” they also created a process for constitutional amendments.

“I would support one getting rid of the pardon power completely. I’m done with it,” he tells Glenn.

“It’s the most king-like power that the president has, and it doesn’t make any sense to me,” he adds.

Glenn notes that former President Barack Obama also took advantage of presidential pardons, as he “gave clemency for anybody who was convicted of a non-violent federal drug crime with no significant criminal history while serving extraordinarily long sentences, and anybody who was a violent offender was not eligible.”

“I think there were, like, 2,000 people that he pardoned on that,” he says.

“That’s creating a new law,” Stu adds.

