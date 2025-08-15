Exclusive: DHS reveals ‘record-shattering’ winning streak on immigration

The Department of Homeland Security is taking a victory lap after a steady winning streak on immigration enforcement, according to a memo obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

The memo, which was circulated to Republican lawmakers on Thursday, details all of the major accomplishments that have taken place under President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem's leadership. Within Noem's first 200 days in office, the United States experienced an "unprecedented" decline in the foreign born population, a surge in enforcement, and accelerated deportations.

'A historic start to the largest deportation operation in American history.'

"This incredible achievement is the direct result of President Donald J. Trump's decisive, unapologetic immigration policies and Secretary Noem's aggressive, disciplined implementation - both of which have put Americans first," the memo reads. "Together, they have delivered the strongest immigration enforcement outcome in American history."

DHS Memo to Congressional Republicans

The United States experienced a 2.2 million drop in foreign born population since January, which is the largest ever recorded drop according to the memo. There has also been a 1.6 million drop in illegal aliens within the same time frame, which the memo said is "a historic start to the largest deportation operation in American history."

While there was a decline concentrated among non-citizens, there was simultaneously an increase in naturalized citizens. The memo also said that 2.5 million more U.S. born Americans were employed since January, which is a gain "supported by a tighter, fairer labor market."

DHS Memo to Congressional Republicans

These "record-shattering" figures are supported by the policies pushed by the White House and implemented by DHS. The Trump administration has restarted and accelerated the construction of the border wall, reinstated the "Remain in Mexico" policy, expedited deportations, reinforced cooperation with state and local law enforcement, and even cracked down on visa overstays with biometric exit tracking.

"The United States is sending a clear message - it matters who enters our nation, and how they enter our nation," the memo reads. "The American people have given President Trump this mandate."

