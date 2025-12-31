Wife of Jill Biden's ex-husband found dead in Wilmington home after domestic dispute call

Police officers responding to a report of a domestic dispute in Wilmington, Delaware, found a woman dead on Sunday at the home of Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson.

According to the New Castle County Police Department, officers arrived around 11:16 p.m. and found Linda Stevenson, 64, unresponsive in the living room. Despite administering life-saving measures, Mrs. Stevenson was later pronounced dead.

'She's the greatest thing in my life.'

Detectives with the NCCPD's Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation. The decedent's body was, meanwhile, turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science so that an autopsy can be conducted to determine the cause of death.

When pressed by the Daily Mail about the suggestion by the decedent's daughter, Christina Vettori, that the death is being investigated as a murder, the New Castle County Sheriff's Office responded, "No, it is a death investigation."

No charges have been filed.

Bill Stevenson, the founder of the University of Delaware-area bar Stone Balloon, married the former first lady in February 1970. The pair divorced in 1975 — two years prior to her marriage to Joe Biden.

RELATED: 'Obvious f**king failure': Even Hunter Biden admits dad’s Afghanistan exit was a total disaster

Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Image

Jill Biden's biographer Julie Pace claimed in a 2022 interview that "she had these expectations of sort of what that marriage was going to be, and the marriage did not live up to those expectations."

Stevenson told the Daily Mail in 2020 that he suspected that Jill was having an affair with Biden in August 1974 — when she declined to join him on a trip to meet Bruce Springsteen, allegedly claiming she had to look after Biden's kids, who had lost their mother years earlier in a car crash. Jill and Joe Biden alternatively claim that they began dating in March 1975.

Stevenson claimed, however, that he was not bitter because "if it wasn't for my divorce, I would never have met my wife, Linda, and she's the greatest thing in my life."

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported that Bill Stevenson was the individual who called police to report the domestic dispute at his home and was present when authorities pronounced his wife dead.

The Office of Joe and Jill Biden did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.