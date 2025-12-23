'Obvious f**king failure': Even Hunter Biden admits dad’s Afghanistan exit was a total disaster

Hunter Biden criticized his father, former President Joe Biden, and his administration for the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and he detailed his thoughts on the country's immigration problem.

During an interview on the "Shawn Ryan Show" released Monday, Hunter Biden stated that he believes politicians on both sides of the aisle want to find a solution to immigration.

'I think there was a better way to do it.'

Podcast host Shawn Ryan and Hunter Biden discussed how foreign nationals have been receiving abundant resources on the American taxpayer's dime, including free hotel rooms.

"We need immigration. We need a vibrant immigration, but we don't want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources," Biden told Ryan.

Ryan expressed concerns that more resources are being allocated to foreign nationals, while American veterans continue to struggle to obtain the necessary support.

Hunter Biden stated that he does not want immigrants prioritized over U.S. troops or other Americans.

Hunter Biden. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

During the five-hour conversation, Ryan asked Biden about some of his father's failures as president. Biden responded by mentioning the botched exit from Afghanistan, during which a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. service members.

Biden stated that he believes it was necessary to leave Afghanistan but criticized the execution of the withdrawal.

"I think one of the failures was the way in which they executed the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I think it was an obvious f**king failure. I think 13 Marines are dead. I think that there was a better way to do it," Hunter Biden said.

"And I can blame it on his generals. I can blame it on the people, the way in which we did it. But my dad always knew this also, is that the buck stops with him," he continued. "I think that that was a failure."

Joe Biden, Hunter Biden. Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ryan asked Biden how his father feels about the withdrawal now.

"The same way that I do," he replied.

"I don't want to speak for my dad, but I know my dad, you know, is crushed by that," Hunter Biden added, referring to the service members who lost their lives.

