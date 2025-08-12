Foreign-born population dropped by historic number during Trump's first 6 months in office, analysis finds

New population statistics show that President Donald Trump has been successful so far in reversing the inflow of immigrants, both legal and illegal.

The current population survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the foreign-born population dropped by an unprecedented 2.2 million people between January and July, the first few months of Trump's second term.

The loss of 1.6 million in the illegal alien population constituted about a 10% drop.

Further, an analysis of the survey results by the Washington, D.C.-based research institute Center for Immigration Studies found that of those, about 1.6 million were illegal aliens.

The CIS said that the drop in illegal aliens was likely due to "increased out-migration in response to stepped-up enforcement" of immigration law and called the drop in the foreign-born population the largest of any six-month period within the same year.

The loss of 1.6 million in the illegal alien population constituted about a 10% drop, according to the CIS estimate, which would mean about 14.4 million illegal aliens are still residing in the U.S.

In March, the CIS reported that the foreign-born population had increased by 8.3 million people over the previous four years, which was "larger than in any four-year period in American history," in its analysis.

RELATED: Trump orders Labor Statistics chief to be fired over revisions in weak jobs report

Trump's efforts for the mass deportation of illegal aliens will likely ramp up after Republicans drastically increased funding for border enforcement in the president's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already reported a jump in recruiting.

The CIS allowed for some caveats to the numbers, including the criticism that some of the survey results might be compromised by a reluctance on the part of illegal aliens to respond at a time when there's greater focus on border enforcement.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!