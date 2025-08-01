Trump orders Labor Statistics chief to be fired over revisions in weak jobs report

The commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics is heading to the unemployment line after President Donald Trump accused her of bias and ordered her termination.

The newest jobs report released Friday showed a weaker than expected gain in jobs, although many pointed out that it also documented a massive gain in new jobs for native-born Americans. The president pointed to past revisions to justify firing Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the bureau.

'I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.'

The BLS reported an increase of about 383,000 jobs for native-born Americans, while jobs for foreign-born workers dropped by about 467,000. The report also included a revision for jobs reported for May and June that reflected a decrease of 258,000 jobs.

That revision was cited in a post from the president on Truth Social arguing that the Labor Statistics commissioner should be fired.

"I was just informed that our Country’s 'Jobs Numbers' are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory," wrote Trump.

He went on to cite other revisions in March 2024 of 818,000 jobs and one before the election of 112,000 jobs that he believed were biased.

"These were Records — No one can be that wrong? We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY," Trump added. "She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes."

He went on to complain about the new jobs report and the revision for May and June.

"The Economy is BOOMING under 'TRUMP' despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates, where they lowered them twice, and substantially, just before the Presidential Election, I assume in the hopes of getting 'Kamala' elected – How did that work out?" he added.

He concluded by repeating that Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, should be "put out to pasture."

Blaze News reached out to BLS for comment, and they confirmed McEntarfer's termination.

"BLS can confirm Commissioner Erika McEntarfer was terminated today. Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski will serve as Acting Commissioner for BLS," the bureau said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wasted no time in criticizing the president from the Senate floor.

“It is disturbing to say, but the chickens are coming home to roost on Donald Trump’s destructive trade war, and the American people are paying price,” Schumer said. “The American people are paying the price. You sow chaos, Donald Trump, you reap chaos. That is what the president is finding out this morning.”

The stock market tumbled in the first hour of trading on Friday but recovered much of that loss by midday.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to include a statement from BLS.

