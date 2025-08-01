The Trump effect: Americans — not foreigners — continue to gain jobs

Citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data accessed through the Federal Reserve Economic Data system, Snopes indicated that under former President Joe Biden, native-born Americans' share of job gains from January 2024 to June 2024 was 51.7%. While native-born Americans picked up roughly 1.09 million jobs, foreign-born individuals grabbed 1.02 million jobs.

Under President Donald Trump a year later, native-born Americans accounted for 100% of non-seasonally adjusted job gains from January to June.

The U.S. Department of Labor revealed on Friday that this trend continued into last month, stating, "Wages are up, investments are pouring into our nation, and native-born workers have accounted for ALL job gains since January!

'That's a result of our strong immigration policy.'

According to the latest jobs numbers from the BLS, the employment of American-born workers was up roughly 383,000 last month. Meanwhile, foreign-born worker numbers plunged by 467,000.

Bloomberg noted that the imported workforce — a mix of legal and illegal migrants — is down roughly 1.7 million jobs since March.

Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

E.J. Antoni, chief economist at the Heritage Foundation's Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, noted that "despite [a] disappointing headline, this jobs report was best [July] ever for employment among native-born Americans, up 2 million Y/Y and annual growth 2.2 million faster than among foreign-born workers; native-born American employment is now 1.8 million above pre-pandemic level."

Blaze News has reached out to the White House for comment.

Stephen Miran, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told CNN that "since the president took office, he [has] created about 2.5 million jobs for Americans, whereas we've eliminated about a million jobs for foreign-born workers. That's a result of our strong immigration policy, of our strong border policy keeping America safe."

"Eventually the outflow of foreign workers in these data were bound to show up in the establishment surveys, as they finally did this morning," added Miran.

The jobs report indicated further that in July, 73,000 new jobs were added; the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2%; the labor force participation rate was 62.2%; and the "federal government continued to lose jobs."

Following the release of the latest jobs report, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) stated, "Unlike during the Biden administration, when taxpayers were forced to pay for millions of new bureaucrats while watching their grocery and gas bills skyrocket, President Trump’s economy is freeing the private sector to create new jobs with more financial security for American families.

