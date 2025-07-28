Blaze Media's Julio Rosas embeds with Noem's DHS as it slams shut South America's illegal migration pipeline

Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas is embedded with the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem this week in South America.

On Sunday, Rosas and the DHS traveled down to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

'As we saw during the Biden-Harris administration, it wasn't just Central American countries where people were coming from, but people here in South America taking advantage of Biden's open border.'

"We started out the day in Washington, D.C. We flew out of Joint Base Andrews. It was about a three-hour flight to Puerto Rico, where we stopped and just refueled. And then we finished off the last of about seven and a half hours to Argentina," he explained.

Rosas stated that Noem's DHS has plans to conduct a tour, beginning with Argentina and continuing to Chile and Ecuador, to sign new agreements with these countries to "help crack down on illegal migration from this region to North America."

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Argentina's Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich sign an agreement on July 28, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

"The Trump administration, yes, they have secured the southern border, but they wanted to solidify some of the things that they did in the first administration," he continued.

The administration now seeks to "strengthen" those "relationships," Rosas added.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem greeted by U.S. Embassy Charge d'Affaires Heidi Gomez as she arrives at the Bosch Palace on July 28, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

The department's new agreements aim to achieve improved information-sharing regarding the criminal histories of foreign nationals and ensure cooperation with deportation flights.

Rosas noted that Monday through Wednesday would include full days in each of the countries, participating in cultural engagements and securing the administration's vital agreements.

Rosas stated in a Monday social media post that Noem signed an agreement with Argentina's minister of national security, Patricia Bullrich, to work toward "Argentina becoming eligible for the Visa Waiver Program," "streamlining repatriations," and "fugitive enforcement to ensure fugitives are not released upon repatriations."

"Noem cites Argentina having the lowest visa overstay rate for all of Latin [America] as one reason to have the country back in the program," he wrote.

Rosas also noted that Noem had a meeting with Argentinian President Javier Milei.

