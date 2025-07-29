Massive police response to active shooter situation in Manhattan; at least 2 people shot

An active shooter is being sought by police in Midtown Manhattan after several shots were fired and a suspect was spotted with a long rifle. Early reports said at least two people were shot, including a police officer.

Some reports said that the man seen walking into a building with the gun had sunglasses and a mustache. An image was widely shared on social media apparently showing the suspect.

'There is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now. Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity.'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted a message to the residents on social media.

"New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now. Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street," he wrote.

Video from the scene showed a police officer being taken away on a gurney, leading some to speculate that he was one of the victims of the shooting.

The building where the man was spotted reportedly has offices for the Blackstone group as well as the National Football League.

At about 7:52 p.m. ET, the police commissioner wrote on social media, "At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized."

