Sydney Sweeney ad is ‘Nazi propaganda,’ according to these leftists

Leftist TikTok is in meltdown mode yet again after a new American Eagle ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney made the claim that she has “good jeans.”

The “good jeans” is a play on words for “good genes” — which has sent those TikTokers spiraling and calling it full-on Nazi propaganda. In the ad itself, Sweeney is dressed in a pair of American Eagle jeans as she discusses her jeans/genes.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” she says.

“I’m not here to tell you to buy American Eagle jeans. And I definitely won’t say they’re the most comfortable jeans I’ve ever worn, or that they make your butt look amazing. Why would I need to do that?” she says in another ad, before adding, “But if you said that you want to buy the jeans, I’m not gonna stop you. But just so we’re clear, this is not me telling you to buy American Eagle jeans.”

The type “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” then appears, while a male voiceover reads it.

The left has interpreted the spot as promoting eugenics and Nazism, with one TikTok user, who has a transgender flag in the background of her video, saying, “Should we be surprised that a company whose name is literally American Eagle is making fascist propaganda like this? Probably not. But it’s still really shocking.”

“Like, a blond-haired, blue-eyed white woman is talking about her good genes. Like, that is Nazi propaganda,” she added.

“It’s a very sensual ad campaign, but at least it’s hetero,” executive producer of the “Steve Deace Show,” Aaron McIntire, says. “As a result, American Eagle’s market cap shot up $200 million.”

“Naturally, lefties and rainbow jihadis are really upset that an objectively attractive white woman is being featured in a marketing campaign,” he continued. “So, the new rules are if a heterosexual, white, objectively attractive woman starts a marketing campaign for clothing, it’s literally Nazi propaganda.”

