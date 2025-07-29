Republican lawmaker bucks party, calls ongoing war in Gaza a 'genocide'

As public support for Israel's ongoing war in Gaza continues to slip, one Republican lawmaker is speaking out against the conflict in unprecedented ways.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has emerged as one of the few Republicans who has become a staunch critic of the Israeli government and is even becoming the first GOP lawmaker to openly call the war in Gaza a "genocide." Previously, the term "genocide" had sparingly been used by a select few progressives in politics, but the label is beginning to become more mainstream.

'It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide.'

One of Greene's Republican colleagues, Rep. Randy Fine of Florida, recently came under attack after he suggested Gazan people should "starve away" while simultaneously claiming that reports of starvation are instances of "Muslim terror propaganda." Fine's comments prompted backlash from several pro-Israel groups and from Greene herself.

"It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza," Greene said in response. "But a Jewish U.S. Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful."

"His awful statement will actually cause more antisemitism," Greene added.

Although this appears to be the first time Greene, or any other Republican, used the word "genocide" to describe the ongoing conflict, she has maintained a critical view of the Israeli government in the past.

"Every time America is on the verge of greatness, we get involved in another foreign war," Greene said in a post on X the day before the United States bombed Iran. "There would not be bombs falling on the people of Israel if Netanyahu had not dropped bombs on the people of Iran first. Israel is a nuclear armed nation. This is not our fight. Peace is the answer."

Beyond foreign policy, Greene has been critical of Israel's apparent influence in American politics, arguing that it's diverting attention away from United States citizens.

"It's coming to a point where it's so obvious all the time," Greene said in an interview with Tucker Carlson. "In everyone's language, the social media posts they put out, the statements that they make, they have to proclaim Israel. They have to proclaim their faith and loyalty in Israel and how Israel is our greatest ally. ... It's becoming, like, wait a minute. What about our own country?"

Greene's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

