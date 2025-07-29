One Republican's rhetoric is even starting to spook pro-Israel groups

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida has maintained a steady track record of controversial comments in support of Israel's war in Gaza, and it's starting to catch up to him.

The freshman congressman gained notoriety for his pro-Israel posts that many, including some Jewish organizations, said went too far. Most recently, Fine said Gazans, including children, should "starve away" until Hamas releases all of its hostages while simultaneously claiming the reports of starvation are "Muslim terror propaganda."

These comments sparked outrage across the political spectrum, while criticism for Israel's war tactics grows.

'A Jewish US Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful.'

Following the post, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee removed Fine from its database of pro-Israel candidates. This shift comes after AIPAC donated more than $126,000 to Fine's campaign, with the Republican claiming to have secured the "fastest-ever endorsement" from the organization.

AIPAC later said reports suggesting that it severed ties with Fine are "speculative" and clarified that Fine's endorsement is still under consideration.

"This reporting is based on an unsourced speculative piece. We will be endorsing candidates for the 2026 election throughout the cycle," AIPAC said in a post on X. "Current endorsees for 2026 so far are listed on the AIPAC-PAC website. As Rep. Fine was elected only in April, consideration of his endorsement will take place later in the cycle, as is the case with many other freshmen members of Congress."

Although AIPAC has not directly addressed Fine's comments, other organizations like the American Jewish Community have outright condemned them.

"The serious humanitarian situation in Gaza must not be taken lightly, especially by those at the highest levels of government," the post reads. "Implying that starvation is a legitimate tactic is unacceptable. All those in need of humanitarian aid should receive it promptly and safely. Our leaders must focus less on scoring political points and more on doing their jobs."

Fine's Republican colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) also condemned his comments, saying his rhetoric will only cause more anti-Semitism.

"I can only imagine how Florida’s 6th district feels now that their Representative, that they were told to vote for, openly calls for starving innocent people and children," Greene said in a post on X. "It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza. But a Jewish U.S. Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful. His awful statement will actually cause more antisemitism."

This is not the first time Fine has found himself in hot water over his controversial remarks. In 2021, one user on X replied to Fine's post with a photo of a dead infant found in rubble, asking him how he could sleep at night.

"Quite well actually!" Fine said in response to the photo. "Thanks for the pic!"

In an interview with Fox in May, Fine suggested that Gaza should be nuked, comparing the ongoing conflict to World War II.

"In World War II, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis. We did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese," Fine said. "We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender. That needs to be the same here."

"There is something deeply, deeply wrong with this culture, and it needs to be defeated," Fine added.

When Fine was asked again about his remarks in June, he clarified that he was actually against nuking Gaza because the fallout would affect Israel.

"Nuking Gaza would be a terrible idea," Fine said. "The fallout would drift into Israel; it would kill the hostages.”

When the CNN anchor pushed back, asking if he was worried about killing women and children in Gaza, Fine said, "War is a messy thing."

