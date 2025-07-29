North Carolina Republicans defeat Democrat governor's vetoes on genders, guns, and deportations

The Democratic governor of North Carolina vetoed 14 bills from the state legislature, but on Tuesday the lawmakers joined with Democrats to override some of the vetoes.

One of the bills defined gender as male and female, another bill ordered law enforcement to cooperate with federal officials on immigration enforcement, and another extended gun rights at private schools.

'I look forward to leading Senate Republicans in overriding these harmful vetoes and putting North Carolina families first.'

Of the 14 bills vetoed by Gov. Josh Stein, Republicans were able to override eight vetoes on Tuesday morning with the help of about three Democrats. Republicans have a supermajority in the Senate but are just one vote shy in the state House. Vetoes can be overridden with three-fifths of the votes in each chamber of the legislature.

One Democrat helped Republicans override the veto for a bill allowing private schools to have employees or volunteers armed on campus.

Another Democrat helped override a veto for a bill ordering sheriffs to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Another Democrat helped override a bill that banned state funds to be used for transgender transition surgery and also allowed for lawsuits over gender transitions.

Republican Senate President Phil Berger had criticized Stein for being out of touch with regular North Carolinians on the vetoes.

"He tolerates criminal illegal aliens roaming our streets, divisive 'DEI' concepts in our schools, and government infringement on our Second Amendment rights," Berger said. "I look forward to leading Senate Republicans in overriding these harmful vetoes and putting North Carolina families first."

Stein commented on social media on the veto of a bill about climate change goals.

"Today the General Assembly just made your utility bills more expensive and cost the state thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs by overriding my veto," he wrote on his X account.

He also called on lawmakers to pass the budget.

"There's one bill that matters to every North Carolinian — the budget. I urge the General Assembly to put aside our differences and pass a budget that invests in our state and our future," he added.

Other bill vetoes may be overridden as well.

