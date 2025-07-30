Freedom Convoy sentencing straight from anarcho-tyranny playbook

You may not have heard the term “anarcho-tyranny” in a while — maybe never. But it’s the only phrase that fits what’s unfolding in Canada right now: a system that punishes peaceful political dissent while letting real criminals off easy. It’s lawfare in service of regime security.

That was true under Justin Trudeau, and it’s even more apparent under his successor, Prime Minister Mark Carney — a globalist banker who cashed in on political connections and now presides over a government determined to crush dissent.

Even if Barber and Lich are granted the absolute discharge that their lawyers are requesting, the Liberal government has proven its point: Defy us, and we will ... ruin your life.

Drawn-out sentencing

Just look at the ongoing prosecution of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, two of the main organizers of the 2022 Freedom Convoy — the trucker-led protest that captured global attention when thousands of Canadians rolled into Ottawa to peacefully demand an end to COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns.

The trial began shortly after Labor Day 2023. On April 3, 2024, the pair were found guilty of mischief, but nearly six months later, they still haven’t been sentenced. Their next court date isn’t until October 7.

That makes this the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

Let’s be clear: Barber and Lich face up to eight and seven years in prison, respectively. For mischief. For organizing a protest. The Crown — Canada’s prosecution — has also filed a request to seize Barber’s truck, known as “Big Red,” an icon of the convoy.

Extraordinary harm?

At a sentencing hearing last week in Ottawa, Crown prosecutor Siobhain Wetscher argued that the two were “criminally responsible for extraordinary harm.” She’s pushing for a seven-year sentence for each, plus an additional year for Barber for “counselling others to disobey a court order.”

A separate hearing to decide on the truck’s forfeiture is set for August 12.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, admitted during the hearing that she was unaware that convoy participants and even donors had their bank accounts frozen by the Trudeau government under the Emergencies Act — a chilling use of power that shocked observers around the world.

Worse than manslaughter

Think about it: In Canada, people are routinely sentenced to six years for manslaughter. Rapists and violent criminals often serve far less. Car thieves are let out on bail and vanish. But organize a peaceful protest against the ruling party’s COVID regime? You get dragged through court for two years and potentially thrown in prison for nearly a decade.

Even if Barber and Lich are granted the absolute discharge that their lawyers are requesting, the Liberal government has proven its point: Defy us, and we will drain your finances, squander your time, and ruin your life. As both Barber and Lich have told me, “The process is the punishment.”

Courtesy Chris Barber

Third-world politics

This is not a free society. This is selective repression. Canada now only permits political protest that aligns with the Liberal Party’s agenda. March for climate, Pride, or Palestine? No problem. Challenge government overreach or reject the woke orthodoxy? Prepare for hell.

This is a Canada out of step with both Trump’s America — where woke politics and deep-state control are under attack — and much of Europe, where populist movements are rising, lockdown policies are being questioned, and citizens are reclaiming sovereignty from unelected elites.

To put it bluntly, this is third-world politics without the tropical weather.

The very idea that two peaceful protest organizers could spend eight years in prison should alarm anyone who still believes in democracy, civil liberties, or basic proportionality in the justice system.

But this is the state of Canada in 2025.