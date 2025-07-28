'The Simpsons' creator gleefully predicts 'somebody's' death before attacking MAGA: 'There will be dancing in the streets'

Matt Groening, iconic creator of "The Simpsons" cartoon, took shots at Elon Musk, President Trump, Trump's supporters, and more as part of a panel at San Diego Comic Con last weekend.

On Saturday, the cartoon's producers discussed upcoming guests for the show and the longevity the series has had. At the same time, Groening played up the show's ability to predict the future, but immediately made his predictions politically fueled and only in one direction.

'President Vance will ban dancing.'

"I honestly thought 36 [seasons] was where we were going to end it," Groening joked, according to Variety.

Then, Groening's jokes took a strange turn when he implied he would stop making "The Simpsons" when "somebody" dies.

"No, there's no end in sight. We're going to keep going. We're going to go until somebody dies. When you-know-who dies, 'The Simpsons' predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President Vance will ban dancing," Groening went on.

RELATED: 'Death to Trump! Allahu Akbar!' Man threatens to bomb plane over Scotland to 'send message' to Trump

After some fans fell for an AI-generated meme that purported to show that "The Simpsons" predicted a CEO getting caught having an affair at a concert with his head of human resources, executive producer Matt Selman asked "who could be so dumb" as to believe "those two dumb white folks" were actually one of the show's predictions.

After the seeming insult to fans over the convincing AI, Groening jumped in to redirect comments at people he dislikes: Elon Musk and Trump supporters.

"We are time travelers," Groening said, before giving more of his predictions. "'The Simpsons' predicts Elon Musk will be the first man to land on Mars. Amazingly, he will crash-land on Mars. But he will radio back that he is marooned there forever. And most emotionally of all, he will be able to hear the cheering all the way."

Groening then even claimed that America's youth will "liberate" their parents from their Trump-supporting ways.

"America will return the Statue of Liberty to France, and North America remembers what the word 'liberty' means," the creator continued. "'The Simpsons' predicts kids across America will liberate their Republican parents from the cult of MAGA. And here's how you do it. Grab the TV remote, go to menu, go to controls, vertical controls, look for channel list, and delete Fox News."

RELATED: Trump comes out on top with EU tariffs deal, proving haters wrong and leaving some Europeans stunned

"The Simpsons" panel during 2025 Comic-Con International. Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic.

While it is hard to know the political leanings of the underaged, Groening may be surprised by the exit polls from the 2024 election when it comes to those ages 18-29.

Not only did President Trump make gains in every major category, but 56% of young men voted for the president, as did 47% of that age group as a whole, according to Circle.



Groening's thoughts about Musk may be more in sync with public opinion, though, as recent polling does actually exist on the matter, and on average, Musk has a 58% disapproval rating.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

