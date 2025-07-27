Joe Raedle/Dominic Gwinn/Kevin Carter/Getty Images
EV sales are sinking — which automakers will go down with the ship?
July 27, 2025
Our industry insiders break it down.
The electric vehicle market is hitting a critical tipping point — and the mainstream media won’t talk about it.
In a no-holds-barred episode of “Car Coach Reports,” we sat down with two of the sharpest minds in the industry: Anton Wahlman, a veteran financial analyst and columnist for Seeking Alpha, and Karl Brauer, a respected automotive expert known for his data-driven insights on iSeeCars and YouTube.
Together, we pull back the curtain on what’s really happening in the EV world.
Here’s the reality: The federal EV tax credit — up to $7,500 per vehicle — expires September 30, giving automakers under 90 days to move more than 140,000 EVs currently sitting on dealer lots. That’s more than a 100-day supply of inventory, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. And while some companies are positioned to adapt, others are dangerously overcommitted.
We break down which brands might survive the coming EV shakeout — Toyota, Ford, GM, Hyundai, BMW, Tesla, and others — and which ones are at risk of collapse once the subsidies disappear. The entire industry is being reshaped by political decisions, not consumer demand. It’s a wake-up call for car buyers and a challenge for automakers.
This isn’t about being for or against EVs — it’s about exposing the truth with no agenda.
Don’t miss this essential conversation — especially if you’re shopping for a new vehicle or wondering what comes next for the automotive world.
Lauren Fix is a nationally recognized automotive expert, journalist, and author. She is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers as well as an ASE-certified technician. Lauren has been fixing, restoring, and racing cars since the age of ten.
Lauren Fix
Paul Fix III
Paul Fix III is a producer, marketer, journalist, entrepreneur, and all-around petrol head.@PaulFIx3 →
