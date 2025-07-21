‘Everyone knew about it’: Coldplay concert exposes CEO’s affair with head of HR

If you’re going to be the CEO of a tech company, you might think twice before engaging in PDA at a Coldplay concert with a woman who’s not only not your wife but the chief of human resources.

And unless you’re living under a rock, you know that’s exactly what happened when CEO of Astronomer Andy Byron was caught on a Coldplay concert kiss cam cozying up with Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Byron is married with children.

Days after the incident went viral across all social media platforms, Byron resigned from the company after being placed on leave.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” Astronomer said in a statement. “The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder, and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

While the company clearly isn’t happy with the negative publicity Byron’s actions have caused, Glenn Beck’s head writer and chief researcher, Jason Buttrill, notes on “The Glenn Beck Program” that it “sounds like everyone knew about it.”

Buttrill read through comments and internal text threads from workers, explaining that these workers sounded “pretty much elated that he was finally getting outed for doing this.”

Glenn himself believes that Cabot, the other woman, has made it clear she’s not fit for her role either.

“That HR director should not have a job as HR ever again,” Glenn laughs. “That’s the person who’s like, ‘No sexual harassment.’ You are the one caught with a CEO, you know, in a love embrace.”

