Man slashed in NYC subway — reportedly after staring match — chases down attacker, turns the tables on him in lethal fashion

An unidentified 24-year-old man and his friend began arguing with a third male in the 14th Street Subway Station in Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Saturday, the NYPD told the New York Post.

According to amNY, a staring match preceded the dispute.

'I will never ride the train again. It's not safe.'

Police told the Post that the third male pulled out a knife and slashed the 24-year-old man in the lower torso and then ran away through the station’s mezzanine level.

With that, the 24-year-old man and his friend — a 20-year-old, amNY noted — chased down the third male who carried out the slashing and grabbed his knife, and one of the two other men stabbed the third male in the chest with that knife, sources told the paper.

WABC-TV reported that it appears the 24-year-old man who was initially slashed carried out the stabbing against the third male.

The alleged initial assailant and the 24-year-old man were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the initial slasher was pronounced dead, and the 24-year-old was in stable condition, the Post reported, citing police.

The paper added that two people are in custody but have not been charged. AmNY said the 24-year-old and the 20-year-old are being questioned.

The male who died has not yet been identified, WABC reported.

As of Monday evening, 270 comments have been posted under WABC's YouTube video report about the incident. Here are a handful of them:

"I thought that was a No Knife Zone?" one commenter quipped.

"Things should get better once free grocery stores and a [downsize] in police services take effect with a new mayor," another commenter added sarcastically.

"With all these knife crimes I'd think there'd be more calls for more knife control," another commenter reacted with tongue fully in cheek.

"No charges," another commenter declared. "Self-defense."

"There's truly something wicked going on ..." another commenter observed.

"It's just too much violence going on in the subway," another commenter shared. "I will never ride the train again. It's not safe."

"Should have not pulled the knife out," another commenter stated before adding that "you get what you ask for."

