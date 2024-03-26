NYPD reports 2 stabbing subway incidents: 52-year-old man attacked for refusing to stop smoking and woman stabbed in the back

Two people were stabbed in separate incidents on the New York City subway, according to the New York Police Department.

One incident was reported at the Franklin Avenue Station in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A 21-year-old woman was stabbed several times in the back.

Police said the suspect in that attack was a woman wearing all black who fled from the scene. The victim was transported to Kings County Hospital and is likely to survive.

In the second incident, a 52-year-old man refused to stop smoking and got into an argument over it, according to police. He was stabbed in the back several times during the argument. That incident unfolded on the J train near the Kosciuszko Street station in Brooklyn at about 5 a.m.

The victim was transported to the Kings County hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. A suspect was taken into custody in that incident, and he was described as a man in his fifties.

The New York Daily News reported that crime had risen by 7% this year compared to last year in the same time frame. Assaults had increased by 8% while petty larcenies were up by 13%.

In one harrowing incident caught on cellphone video, two men got into an altercation that led to one attacking the other and then getting stabbed by his girlfriend. After he realized he had been stabbed, he pulled out a gun that led to a scuffle until his gun was wrestled away and he was shot in the head with it.

Officials said the shooter would not likely face charges as it appears that he fired in self-defense. The attacker was identified as 36-year-old Dajuan Robinson, and the victim was identified as 32-year-old Younece Obuad.

In February, the NYPD said that a severed human leg had been found on the subway train tracks in the Bronx borough. Police later said that their investigation led them to believe the leg belonged to a man who had been struck by the subway on Feb. 12. The leg had been covered up by snow so that it was not discovered until several days later by an MTA worker.

Here's a local news report about the incidents:

