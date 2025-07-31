We FINALLY know what’s in the FBI’s hidden room that Kash Patel teased to Joe Rogan

On June 5, 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel told Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that years ago, when he was serving in an intelligence role, he stumbled upon a secret room brimming with burn bags containing sensitive documents and hard drives in the FBI’s Hoover Building.

“When I first got to the bureau, [I] found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of, locked the key and hid access, and just said, ‘No one's ever going to find this place,”’ Patel told Rogan. “So my guys are going through that right now.”

Yesterday, almost two months after Patel’s comments, a Fox News article broke the news about what was in that room: thousands of sensitive documents related to the Trump-Russia probe, including a 29-page appendix to John Durham’s 2023 report , which was just declassified today. The appendix claims that the FBI used flawed foreign intelligence to push false narratives of Trump-Russia collusion in 2016.

Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” reads from the Fox report: “The U.S. intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the alleged Trump-Russia collusion narrative — before the bureau ever launched its controversial Crossfire Hurricane probe.”

“You're looking at this, and you're like, ‘They really didn't think that we were going to win … [and] that these would ever come out, I guess,” she tells British actor Matthew Marsden and investigative journalist Steve Baker. “They never thought that there would be people in a position to go in and look for these documents and expose them for who they really are.”

“I can't hate the people that were under the Obama administration enough because this is literally what they had back then … a banana republic,” says Marsden.

“One of the reasons why I fell in love with America was because it's a free country — like it truly is a great country and for all the values that it was founded on – and they just trashed that,” he adds.

“They need to go to jail.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode below.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.