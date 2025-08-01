Cincinnati councilwoman suggests mob attack on white victims was justified: ‘They begged for that beatdown!’

Cincinnati Councilwoman Victoria Parks has ignited outrage after posting a comment suggesting the two white victims of the Cincinnati brawl that took place last weekend deserved the brutal beating they received at the hands of a predominantly African American mob.

"They begged for that beatdown! I am grateful for the whole story,” she posted on Facebook.

“In her mind, the whole story justifies the beatdown of the man and the woman,” says BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock, who displays grisly images of the female victim following the attack. One of her eyes is a deep purple color and completely swollen shut, while her lips are puffy and bruised. The rest of her face is a sickly greenish yellow from severe bruising.

Jason calls out the glaring racism – “Black people love to say we can't be racist [because] we have no power.”

“[Parks] is a part of the political structure of Cincinnati. She has some power,” he says, pointing out that America has also had a black president and currently has black mayors and governors all over the country.

“Fearless” contributor Shemeka Michelle agrees, “This council[woman] clearly is putting her race, her skin color, over logic and over good because how does she feel like this woman deserved that?”

The female victim, who’s been identified as Holly, was a bystander who attempted to assist a man being attacked when she was punched in the face and knocked unconscious by one of the men in the mob.

As for the man who was savagely attacked, Shemeka says she “would not be complaining” if the fight were one-on-one.

“If he had gotten a beatdown from only one guy, then hey, you just lost the fight. But when it comes to multiple people stomping you and stomping on your head, I don't think anybody deserves that,” she says.

“I can't understand how anybody is putting [race] over character and integrity, morals, and values. It's just such simplemindedness. But this is where we are, and then we wonder why people are constantly bringing up the IQ of black people,” she adds.

“This is why I talk about racial idolatry so much. ... Part of my mission is trying to open people's minds to: If you interpret the world through a racial lens, it's going to lead you to illogic,” Jason says.

“When I see a city council person who's supposed to be the best and brightest, and she's on the wrong side of this out of her race loyalty, I just shake my head.”

