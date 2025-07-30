Whitlock: The black KKK plagues America

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes that black people in America are under a mass psychosis led by demonic forces that’s creating racial division, spurring conflict, and ultimately giving them what they see as a free pass to take out their frustration on white people.

“It’s going to trigger some people — the fact that I’m even referencing the black KKK — but we’re going to talk about it today because it’s quite necessary. The black fatigue is at an all-time high,” Whitlock says on “Fearless.”

After several recent attacks on white people by black people — including the shooting of InfoWars reporter Jamie White, the murder of Austin Metcalf allegedly by Karmelo Anthony, and the viral Cincinnati Music Festival attacks — Whitlock claims that “the white KKK has been replaced by a black KKK.”

“They terrorize their own neighborhoods and intimidate people from speaking against them, and they terrorize their own community and own people who want to speak honestly about what’s going on. And then they occasionally — and I say occasionally, but too frequently — do violence against white people when given the opportunity and the chance,” Whitlock says.

“And none of this is on accident,” he continues. “People want a racial divide. People want racial conflict. People want black and white people pitted against each other so that we can’t really examine the real problem.”

But Whitlock believes the blame belongs at a higher level than just the black community.

“We have to identify what the problem is. And I’m going to identify the source,” he says.

“Who’s in control of the money? Who’s financing a culture where it’s acceptable to be a part of the black KKK? Who in Hollywood, in corporate America, is financing the degeneracy, the violence, the debauchery, the profanity?” he asks.

Whitlock has also noticed that the mob mentality that accompanies many of these attacks on white people, like the attack at the Cincinnati Music Festival, is similar to how inmates behave in prison.

“Their behavior is the exact same as the behavior that it takes to survive in prison. So the white man, because of popular culture, because of music, because of television, you can’t watch a TV show without some sort of subtle messaging that the white man, the evangelical white man in particular, is the most evil person on the planet and needs to be destroyed,” he explains.

“So the white man is in the crosshairs,” he says.

“He’s public enemy number one.”

