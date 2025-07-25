Jon Stewart MOCKS the black church

Jon Stewart, who BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock calls an “alleged comedian,” went viral after performing his song “Go F Yourself” while hosting “The Daily Show” — which was inspired by Stephen Colbert.

“Go f**k yourself,” Colbert said during Monday’s opening monologue, seemingly responding to President Trump saying, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired.”

Trump went even further, writing on Truth Social that Colbert’s “talent was even less than his ratings.”

The response apparently sent Stewart spiraling into his angry performance, where he sang, “Just go f**k yourself,” over and over while what appeared to be a choir from a predominantly black church sang and repeated it behind him.

“He’s someone that rejects Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and has no problem using a black gospel, Christian tradition, to do something this profane,” Whitlock says on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

“Maybe you reject Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior,” he continues, asking, but why are we playing with God? Has the culture really gotten this out of control that everything about Christianity is just a joke to the people that reject Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior? And why are we tolerating it?”

Whitlock makes the point that Stewart is Jewish, and if he did something to mock his faith, he’d be canceled.

“I’d be off the air. Period,” he says. “But you can just tear into us. You can just tear into Jesus Christ using us. Very frustrating.”

BlazeTV contributor Delano Squires is in full agreement, noting that this isn’t the first time Stewart’s done this.

“You were probably the only person who I saw comment on this whose visceral reaction was the same as mine,” Squires tells Whitlock. “Which was, ‘What? Who are the black folk?’ And this is not the first time Stewart’s done this. He did this a few years ago when he was saying, ‘Go f**k yourself,’ to Fox News and it was the same setup. He had like five black people and one white person. And I’m like, who are these people who would allow themselves to be used in this way?”

