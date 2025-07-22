Nike ditches wokeness in family-friendly golf ad: 'More of this, please!'

A Nike ad featuring the world's No.1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is being praised by sports fans for its focus on family.

Scheffler is not only the best golfer in the world, but he has proven himself to be a proud American and all-around decent human and family man.

Following yet another win at the Open Championship last weekend, Scheffler's sponsor, Nike, surprisingly celebrated the 29-year-old's family with a heartwarming ad.

'Finally you guys unwoke the marketing.'

Scheffler's 1-year-old son, Bennett, stole the show at Royal Portrush Golf Club; the crowd cheered as the baby tried to run up the green toward his father as he accepted the tournament trophy. A few tumbles made the moment more endearing.

This led to the father and son becoming the focus of Nike's subsequent promo, showing the family on the golf course.

"Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler," Nike wrote on X.

A photo of Scheffler and son playing with a golf club read, "You've already won," followed by Scheffler taking a swing with the caption, "But another major never hurt."

Sports fans were elated with the ad and immediately poured praise on Nike for straying away from progressive politics.

Refreshing to see uplifting content in sports ads from Nike.

— C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) July 20, 2025

"More of this and less of the woke BS," a golf page replied.

"More of this, please!" the American Principles Project cried out.

Another golf fan replied on X, "Finally you guys unwoke the marketing."

Hopefully someone is paying attention to how much more this ad resonated than the woke garbage 😂

— The Knowledge Archivist (@KnowledgeArchiv) July 21, 2025

The fans have correctly noticed the shift in tone from the company, as Nike is just months removed from multiple marketing disasters that completely misread the room.

One campaign featuring WNBA star Caitlin Clark received criticism for its gross exaggeration about the treatment female athletes receive.

The campaign from February promoted the idea that prominent female athletes are berated and constantly told "how they should act."

The ad went on to claim that women are told not to be ambitious and that they should not have fun.

But that commercial was nothing compared to a tone-deaf ad Nike put out in the U.K. in April.

Nike issued an apology for its ad at the London Marathon after it used a red-colored sign that read, "Never again. Until next year."

The ad was intended to refer to the feeling of being exhausted at the end of the race but returning to try again the following year. However, many felt the ad was downplaying the Holocaust, which has often been referenced with the phrase "never again."

If the latest golf ad is any indication of what resonates with sports fans, Nike should certainly continue its straightforward approach to win back the hearts and minds of those who buy its products.

