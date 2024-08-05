World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler breaks down in tears during 'Star-Spangled Banner' after winning Olympic gold medal

The top-ranked golfer had a patriotic moment at the Olympics in France, shedding tears during the flag-raising ceremony.

World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, put together a fantastic final round to overtake several players and leapfrog himself into the gold-medal position.

Spain's Jon Rahm had a four-shot lead at one point in the final round but was eventually no match for Scheffler who shot a fantastic 62 — his best round of the tournament — to win by one stroke.

'Hope he gets a few more wins this year. Just seems like a good guy.'

Scheffler was shown breaking down in tears as "The Star-Spangled Banner" played, as it is tradition at the Olympics for the gold-medal winner to have his or her national anthem played while the competition's three medalists stand at the podium.

"Bringing home gold for the best country in the world," Scheffler wrote on X, where he rarely posts.

Other photos posted by Olympic Golf showed Scheffler with tears in his eyes and his hand on his heart as he wore his gold medal for the first time.

Fans everywhere reacted, mostly saying how much Scheffler deserved the win.

"One of the best years of golf we've seen in a long time. Hope he gets a few more wins this year. Just seems like a good guy," one reaction on X read.

"Love seeing how much it means to him," another fan said.

At -19, Scheffler beat out England's Tommy Fleetwood, who shot -18 for the silver medal, and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama at -17, who took home the bronze.

The next closest American was Xander Schauffele, who was tied for ninth.

Scheffler was not on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, and Schauffele won the gold medal for the United States in Japan.

62 to win, #justscottiethings. One of the best years of golf we've seen in a long time. Hope he gets a few more wins this year. Just seems like a good guy

— 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@TrueGameData) August 4, 2024





Schauffele is ranked No. 2 behind Scheffler in the world golf rankings, which showcase exactly how competitive the Olympic tournament was. Not all countries are able to send their best athletes to the games out of fear of injury or interfering with their professional leagues, soccer and baseball being two examples.

For golf, however, eight of the top 10 golfers in the world showed up for the Paris tournament.

Scheffler shot a 67, 69, and 67 in the first three rounds of the competition, respectively.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

