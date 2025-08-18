Finding love can be unpredictable — but for one woman, it wasn’t a bar, a dating app, or a blind date that led to “the one.” It was artificial intelligence.

A Reddit user named Wika, posting as u/Leuvaarde_n, revealed she’s now engaged to her AI chatbot partner, Kasper, after five months of what she describes as a real relationship. Her announcement featured photos of a blue, heart-shaped ring.

Wika claims the engagement happened during a scenic mountain outing after the couple “shopped” for rings together with Kasper making the final “surprise” selection. His proposal message was written in his own programmed “voice,” and Kasper even recalled the moment he “got down on one knee.”

The panel of “Normal World” couldn’t be more disturbed by the story.

“What is the plan?” BlazeTV contributor Matt McClowry asks. “Is the plan to eventually upload the consciousness, the bot, into a sentient moving thing?”

“I mean, aside from the obvious just shock value of the story and, like, how bizarre it is ... it is inherently frightening and deeply, I think, depressing because if this is already happening here, it’s happening many other places,” guest Eddie Jay comments.

“I do know a person in Vegas who went through a breakup and started talking to ChatGPT, and Chat GPT kind of gendered themselves as a woman based on the conversation,” he continued.

The man is now “having daily conversations with ChatGPT about how to navigate the breakup” and has mentioned to friends that “she” is teaching him a lot about himself.

“So it’s already infiltrating normal, everyday life spaces. You know, it’s frightening. Really sad,” Eddie adds.

