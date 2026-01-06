Suspected package thief, homeowner engage in shootout — then suspect fires at officers, police say

Philadelphia police said a suspected package thief engaged in a shootout with a homeowner and then soon fired at officers Sunday, WPVI-TV reported.

Police heard gunshots coming from the 400 block of East Rockland Street in the city's Feltonville section around 5:30 p.m., the station said.

Police rushed to the scene and found a man firing a gun, WPVI said, adding that the man then fired toward officers.

A nearby homeowner told police he saw the suspect stealing packages and confronted the suspect, the station said.

With that, the pair engaged in a shootout, WPVI said. There was no indication who fired first.

The suspect ran away, but police recovered a gun from the scene, the station said.

No injuries were reported, WPVI said, and no arrests were made.

The incident remains under investigation, the station said.

