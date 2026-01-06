Left photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images | Right photo by Sergio Pitamitz / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Tiny Caribbean island agrees to offload asylum seekers from US after Trump admin restricts visas
January 06, 2026
Dominica was among the countries affected by Trump's visa restrictions announced in December.
The small Caribbean island nation of Dominica has come to an agreement with the United States as the nation works to resolve some broader restrictions President Trump placed on it late last year.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced Monday that Dominica will begin accepting foreigners seeking asylum in the United States, the Associated Press reported.
'The prime minister still has not told the Dominican public what exactly he has agreed to.'
However, many details about the deal are still unknown, including the number of asylum seekers and whether Dominica has the capacity to absorb them, according to Thomson Fontaine, the leader of the country's main opposition party, the United Workers Party.
“The prime minister still has not told the Dominican public what exactly he has agreed to, in terms of the numbers of persons that are going to come to Dominica, where will they be housed, how will they be taken care of,” Fontaine told the AP.
RELATED: Trump amplifies call for pausing 'all legal immigration of any kind'
Dominica has a population of merely 72,000 people.
Skerrit did not provide details about the deal when asked by Fox News, but he did confirm that he has been in ongoing discussions with U.S. officials after the broader visa limitations were announced on December 16.
President Trump announced entry restrictions on several countries last month, including partial restrictions on Dominica. These visa restrictions went into effect on January 1.
