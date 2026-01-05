Trump amplifies call for pausing 'all legal immigration of any kind'

While almost all Republicans can agree that the United States needs to halt illegal immigration, more public figures have been raising the alarm about legal immigration through the "broken" visa system as well.

Early Monday morning, President Trump reposted on Truth Social a clip of an interview with Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) talking about immigration reform.

'We need to restructure our legal immigration system to only allow people who love America, share American values, want to add value and assimilate to America, and don't want any free stuff.'

The interviewer asked Fine what legal changes need to be made in Congress.

RELATED: Trump DOJ slams door on welfare for illegal aliens, ends Clinton-era loophole draining taxpayer dollars

Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I think immediately we need to stop it all — all legal immigration of any kind, because clearly it's out of control. People coming here on tourist visas protesting the country; people claiming that they're refugees but then scamming the system and going on vacation to the countries they supposedly fled from; people coming and taking American jobs," Fine said.

He continued, "We need to restructure our legal immigration system to only allow people who love America, share American values, want to add value and assimilate to America, and don't want any free stuff."

Fine then referred to Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy's Pausing All Admissions Until Security Ensured Act, which was introduced in mid-November.

The bill seeks to freeze all legal immigration until certain conditions are met, effectively forcing an open-ended moratorium on legal immigration.

When the bill was introduced, Roy said, "The problem isn’t just illegal immigration; it’s also legal immigration. While the Biden administration opened our borders and allowed millions to flood into our country, they also rubber-stamped millions more arriving through convoluted legal schemes, completely overwhelming the system."

A White House spokesperson declined to give further comment when contacted by Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!