California Republican suddenly dies at age 65

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California has tragically passed away at just 65 years old, according to multiple statements from GOP lawmakers issued Tuesday morning.

LaMalfa was a fourth-generation rice farmer representing California's 1st congressional district, an agricultural area in Northern California. LaMalfa dedicated over two decades of his life to public service, first as a state legislator and later serving in Congress from 2013 to 2026.

'Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service.'

In the wake of the sudden tragedy, many of LaMalfa's colleagues expressed shock and extended their condolences to his family on social media.

"Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (Minn.) said in a post on X. "Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children."

Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who also chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, reflected on his friendship with LaMalfa, recounting personal memories with the late congressman.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and close friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa," Hudson said in a statement. "Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California. He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service."

"I cherished our time serving together on the Agriculture Committee and discussing NASCAR — he was a real gear head and motorsports fan. I will deeply miss my 'amigo.' Renee and I are praying for his beloved wife, Jill, as well as Kyle, Allison, Sophia, Natalie, and all his loved ones, friends and staff during this incredibly difficult time."

The House majority now sits at 218 Republicans and 213 Democrats.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa's reported cause of death.



