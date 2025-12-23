'It's a death sentence': Former Republican senator reveals tragic cancer diagnosis

Former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska announced his terminal diagnosis on Tuesday.

The tragic news was shared in a post on X, where Sasse conceded that he is "gonna die." Sasse revealed his diagnosis is metastasized stage-four pancreatic cancer, but in the same breath proclaimed his deep faith and hope in Christ.

'The process of dying is still something to be lived.'

"This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I'll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die," Sasse wrote. "Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it's a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do."

"I'm blessed with amazing siblings and half-a-dozen buddies that are genuinely brothers," Sasse added. "As one of them put it, 'Sure, you're on the clock, but we're all on the clock.' Death is a wicked thief, and the bastard pursues us all.

In the message, Sasse reflected on his many personal and professional accomplishments throughout his 53 years of life, expressing deep gratitude and admiration for his family. Sasse also wrote about the difficulty of navigating tragedy during Christmas, which he described as "a time to orient our hearts toward the hope of what's to come."

"Not an abstract hope in fanciful human goodness; not hope in vague hallmark-sappy spirituality; not a bootstrapped hope in our own strength (what foolishness is the evaporating-muscle I once prided myself in)," Sasse said.

"Nope — often we lazily say 'hope' when what we mean is 'optimism.' To be clear, optimism is great, and it's absolutely necessary, but it's insufficient. It's not the kinda thing that holds up when you tell your daughters you're not going to walk them down the aisle. Nor telling your mom and pops they're gonna bury their son."

In addition to leaning on God and his family, Sasse said he will pursue medical intervention.

"Death and dying aren't the same — the process of dying is still something to be lived," Sasse said. "We're zealously embracing a lot of gallows humor in our house, and I've pledged to do my part to run through the irreverent tape."

"But for now, as our family faces the reality of treatments, but more importantly as we celebrate Christmas, we wish you peace: 'The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. ... For to us a son is given (Isaiah 9)."

