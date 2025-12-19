Republican senator announces retirement, citing exhaustion: 'I feel like a sprinter in a marathon'

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming becomes the latest GOP lawmaker to take a step away from politics.



The freshman senator announced her retirement Friday after several "exhausting session weeks" this Congress. Lummis was first elected to the Senate in 2020 but previously represented Wyoming in the House from 2009 to 2017 as well as in state government prior to her career in Washington, D.C.

'I feel like a sprinter in a marathon.'

"What a blessing to serve with Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi when I was in the U.S. House, and with John and Rep. Harriet Hageman while I've been in the Senate," Lummis said in a statement Friday.

"We all put Wyoming first, which has cemented our cohesive working relationship."

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Lummis reiterated her commitment to the state and her constituents but noted that she no longer has the "energy required" for the job.

"Deciding not to run for reelection does represent a change of heart for me, but in the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall I've come to accept that I do not have six more years in me," Lummis said. "I am a devout legislator, but I feel like a sprinter in a marathon. The energy required doesn't match up."

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"I am honored to have earned the support of President Trump and to have the opportunity to work side by side with him to fight for the people of Wyoming. I look forward to continuing this partnership and throwing all my energy into bringing important legislation to his desk in 2026 and into retaining commonsense Republican control of the U.S. Senate. Thank you, Wyoming!"

