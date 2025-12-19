'Unnecessary and protracted': Elise Stefanik drops out of New York governor's race

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York suspended her gubernatorial campaign on Friday just weeks after joining the race in November.

Stefanik becomes one of many prospective Republican retirees, clarifying that she will not seek to return to Congress either. Stefanik maintained that she would have won the Republican gubernatorial primary but that her candidacy would draw away crucial resources in an electorally "challenging" state like New York.

This is not the first time Stefanik's career has taken an abrupt turn.

"I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York," Stefanik said in a Friday post on X.

"However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York," Stefanik added.

Stefanik said her family was a big part of her political calculus, saying she would regret taking more time away from being with her young son.

"And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom," Stefanik said. "I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness — particularly at his tender age."

Stefanik was President Donald Trump's first pick to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, even forfeiting her leadership position in the House and going through the early stages of Senate confirmation at the beginning of the year. Her nomination was later pulled, with Republican leadership citing the historically narrow House margins. Mike Waltz was instead confirmed to the position.

Stefanik returned to the House and later announced her gubernatorial run in November, before announcing on Friday she would step back from public service altogether.

