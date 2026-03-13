Tony Dungy out at NBC after 17 years — Jason Whitlock believes his faith played a role

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy says he’s looking ahead in faith after learning he will not return to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” this fall following 17 years on the broadcast.

“I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead. It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison who has become a tremendous friend,” Dungy posted on X.

“God has always directed me in these moments and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me — whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach — I know God has plans for my life and I can’t wait to see them unfold,” he continued.

“And I am reminded of one of my favorite verses in the Bible — Romans 8:28. ‘God works all things for His good for those who love the Lord,’” he added.

“Seventeen years on NBC always shocked me. NBC is probably the most secular television network we have in America. I think they used Tony Dungy and the NFL used Tony Dungy to try to signal that ‘hey, we’re not anti-Christian,’” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

“And now NBC and the NFL, I think, are kind of done with the biblical worldview — the Christian worldview — and so they have removed Tony Dungy,” he adds.

“I was surprised, just because, as you pointed out, he’s been there 17 years,” Anthony Walker tells Whitlock.

“I think it was a few years ago he started becoming even more vocal about his stance against abortion, about, you know, saving unborn children and went to a few rallies, public speeches, and faced a lot of criticism because of that,” Walker explains.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.