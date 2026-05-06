Whitlock: ‘Fatherless culture’ to blame for latest mass shooting

A “Sunday Funday” lakeside party went off the rails after 23 people were injured just outside Oklahoma City in a mass shooting.

According to reports, three people were in critical condition, four were listed as serious, and no arrests have been made.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock points out that the flyer for the party showed young men smoking weed — which should have served as a warning to attendees.

“At some point we have to acknowledge and admit that any time there are large groups of young black people — and by young, that may stretch all the way up to age 40 and under — that there’s going to be violence,” Whitlock says.

“And that’s a very uncomfortable thing to say, but this is the price of a matriarchal, fatherless culture — this type of chaos and violence,” he continues, showing clips of the party that were uploaded to social media.

One clip shows women bent over and twerking all over the party, while other attendees dance around them to rap music.

“We see these videos constantly. And there’s no national conversation. There’s no outrage. There’s no violence in the streets. There’s no protests. There's no nothing,” Whitlock says. “It blows my mind.”

“If no one else wants to talk about it, we will,” he adds.

While the media constantly report on mass shootings carried out by young white men, they often ignore those that are happening much more often.

“Once a week we see one of these videos — every weekend in Chicago. I can’t ignore it, and I can’t false equivalence it and say, ‘It’s just the same as mass school shootings, and you won’t talk about that,’” Whitlock explains.

“I’m just not going to play into it,” he adds.

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