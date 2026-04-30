'Go make a sandwich Mary': Cleveland media spirals over 'sexist' NFL reporting scandal

Fans of the NFL's Cleveland Browns are caught inside a media whirlwind of what is being called misogynistic commentary along with allegations of spreading fake news.

The controversy centers on the battle for the starting quarterback position between second-year player Shedeur Sanders and veteran Deshaun Watson.

'To know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man's world.'

As if Cleveland fans don't have enough problems — their team has made the playoffs just three times in the last 30 years — a report from beat writer Mary Kay Cabot has fans up in arms. Cabot said on Wednesday that Watson, who hasn't played in almost two years due to injury, "has taken the lead over Sanders" in the race for the starting role, despite Sanders playing the last eight games of the 2025 season.

This caused an eruption from fans and analysts and even Sanders' older brother Shilo. The elder Sanders last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.

In response to a video in which Cabot said Watson should be named the starting QB, Shilo wrote:

"Go make a sandwich Mary."

The comment has since been deleted.

TMZ described the commentary as "sexist" and "misogynistic," and in response, Cabot described herself as an "inspiration" to young women in sports media.

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"I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls," Cabot told Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan.

"To know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man's world and take on all of that that comes with that, and I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world especially because of some of the things that I've been able to do over the years, I'm happy about that," she added.

Since Cabot's report, fans have called her QB1 reporting baseless, chiefly due to Browns General Manager Andrew Berry telling media members that he expects Sanders to "have more command of the offense."

"I don't know if Deshaun has an advantage over him," he noted.

ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum even described Cabot's claims as "the most improbable" scenario due to Watson's recent Achilles injuries.

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Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The controversy seemingly never stops in Cleveland; when Sanders was drafted, he reportedly sank from a first-round shoo-in to a fifth-round player because of a poor attitude during interviews with potential teams.

Watson, on the other hand, was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million before he played a single game for the Browns in 2022. He was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women during alleged massage sessions.

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