Golden State Warriors coach gets political — is he following in Stephen A. Smith’s footsteps?

Stephen A. Smith isn't the only big name in sports whose actions may point to a potential career change.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sat down for an interview with the New Yorker titled “Has Steve Kerr Had Enough?” — and what he said was enough to set alarm bells off in BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock’s head.

“Guess who might be the next presidential candidate coming from the sports world?” Whitlock asks on “Fearless with Jason Whitlock,” pointing out that he’s not the only one who noticed.

Political consultant Frank Luntz also senses a career change for Kerr, writing in a post on X : “Legendary Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sounds like he could run for office.”

In the interview, Kerr told the New Yorker that when he finished college almost 40 years ago, getting a job and buying a house were much simpler.

“Now that’s out of reach for most people between student debt and home prices and the economy slanted toward the very, very top 1%,” he added.

Whitlock also points out that “Steve Kerr and the Golden State ownership are [allegedly] at odds over how far he’s pushing on the political spectrum.”

“So perhaps Steve Kerr is positioning himself for a political run,” Whitlock says, noting that he has some advice for Kerr.

“Tell the left and particularly the athletic left, the professional athlete left, tell them to grow a pair, be somewhat consistent. The silence over the consistent violence directed toward President Trump is really annoying and exposes you and all of these athletes as hypocrites,” he says.

“Maybe Steve Kerr and Stephen A. Smith can pair up and that will be the tandem running for president,” he adds.

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