Whitlock blasts Victor Wembanyama for flagrantly disrespecting national anthem in NBA finals

While BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock admits Victor Wembanyama is the San Antonio Spurs’ “biggest star,” he isn’t impressed with the NBA player’s attitude toward the country that’s signing his paychecks.

This is because before the beginning of Game 3, Wembanyama made it a point not to be on the court for the national anthem.

“I do not like Victor Wembanyama, and I didn’t like him before Game 3, and what transpired in Game 3 really made me dislike him,” Whitlock says.

“He did not take the court for the national anthem before Game 3. Victor Wembanyama, I believe, stood in the tunnel, in the locker room during the national anthem before Game 3, and no one talked about it,” he explains.

“This isn’t a coincidence that a Gregg Popovich-run organization has an anti-American Frenchman who can’t come out and respect the national anthem in a country that’s paying him millions upon millions of dollars, a country that’s making him the face of professional basketball,” he continues.

“This guy is the most coddled and pampered athlete perhaps in NBA history, maybe in sports history,” he says. “He’s getting the Colin Kaepernick treatment.”

Whitlock calls the NBA star a “punk” who’s being tolerated purely because “the NBA is a global basketball league, and the NBA is a propaganda arm of the Marxist, socialist, communist agenda.”

“And so, America’s the bad guy, and Victor Wembanyama, the guy the NBA is trying to make the face of the league, can’t even come out and participate in the national anthem,” he adds.

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