Jason Whitlock: I told you Andrew Tate was wicked. Now he’s in handcuffs.

Manosphere influencer Andrew Tate has been arrested in the U.S. after British authorities issued new charges — which include seven counts of rape and charges related to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child.

His brother Tristan was arrested as well, with a whopping 59 charges against the pair in total.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is not surprised, pointing out that the entire belief system the Tates capitalized on was a lie.

“The manosphere sold you a lie. A big one,” he begins. “They told you that the alternative to weak, feminized, go-along-to-get-along men was Andrew Tate. That he was the antidote, the cure, real masculinity.”

“No, Andrew Tate was never the opposite of the culture’s sickness. He was the culture’s sickness wearing a nicer watch,” he adds.

And while Tate railed against feminism, he wasn’t that different from the feminists.

“Think about it. The feminists tell women, ‘Your body is your product. Sell it. Own it. Sex work is work.’ And what did Andrew Tate tell men? ‘Turn women into product. Run the webcam. Take the money.’ It’s the same immorality, same worship of flesh, same contempt for God’s design, just pointed in a different direction,” Whitlock explains.

Tate also claimed that he had broken free of “the matrix,” which drew a loyal following from many young men who feel the system has been working against them.

Instead, Whitlock says that Tate is “one of the biggest benefactors of the matrix.”

“He’s their shining example of what the matrix can do with anybody willing to be dishonest. Andrew Tate wasn’t neo. He wasn’t fighting the system. He was the system’s greatest advertisement. And the fruit of it is what you saw this weekend in Miami,” he explains.

“Real masculinity is not how many women you can control. It’s not a rented Bugatti. It’s not a compound full of security cameras and neon lights. Real masculinity is responsibility. It’s a covenant. It’s a man who provides, who protects, who leads his home under God, not a man who preys on the vulnerable and calls it strength,” he says.

“I said it back in January, and I’ll say it again right now. Andrew Tate is trying to lead you away from your actual ally,” he continues. “Any Christian man that’s trying to pursue holiness, trying to pursue righteousness, that is your ally.”

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