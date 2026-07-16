American golfer Bryson DeChambeau staging the epic comeback he promised after huge slump

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau was scratching his head only three weeks ago, wondering how much worse things could get for him.

In response, the 32-year-old posted a somber video just days after missing the cut at his third-straight major event, the U.S. Open.

'One year later, everybody says I'm the worst.'

Currently ranked 37th in the world, DeChambeau did not finish the U.S. Open, ultimately placing worse than No. 72 in June. In May, he missed the cut, placing below No. 100 at the PGA Championship. Same goes for the Masters Tournament in April, where DeChambeau failed to crack the top 54.

The golfer, known for his epic power, posted a video on his YouTube channel after his latest swing and miss and made no excuses to his fans.

"Ultimately, it comes down to me making better decisions," DeChambeau said, analyzing swing after swing in a 30-minute look at his recent play. Throughout the video, DeChambeau promised fans he would work harder and that he had no choice but to get better.

Whether through talent or sheer determination, DeChambeau has immediately stormed back at the Open at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

DeChambeau finished Thursday's first round with a 67 with five birdies. Sitting at -3, the lead is still in sight for DeChambeau, with a lot of golf left to play.

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Kate McShane/R&A/Getty Images

After his round, DeChambeau said he thought he "did a really good job" of being "incredibly strategic," something he may not have focused on in the past.

The California native added that his goal was to "hit more fairways" but said his performance was "definitely satisfying."

"Any time you get off to a great start, it's awesome, but there's three more days, dude. There's still a lot of golf to be played. But ultimately, from my perspective, I was really excited about the way I played," he explained.

In his video analysis, DeChambeau said he wanted his putting to be less "erratic," despite still having best drives off the tee at previous tournaments.

"We could say it's unlucky. We could say judgment. We could say bad swings and all that," he continued, but he added that "better decisions" were the solution.

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As for his mentality, DeChambeau said he hasn't been distracted by running his YouTube channel or complications with the PGA Tour's competitor, LIV Golf.

He did touch on the highs and lows of fame, however. DeChambeau stated that he has seen the heights he can reach, culminating in events like golfing with the president in 2024.

"I put one foot in front of the other and keep going," he concluded. "There's not much more I can do than that. Just last year, this time, before the U.S. Open, I was one of the best major championship performers in the world. Come one year later, everybody says I'm the worst. It just is what it is. It's life, it's golf. Things don't always go your way."

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