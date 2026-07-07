One group of NBA fans is being labeled the 'most foul-mouthed' and negative in the league

It's quite normal for basketball fans to point fingers at each other and tell them exactly how they feel.

Now, fans can back those comments up with some cold, hard statistics as data has come out showing which team's fan base is the most hardcore, but only in the worst ways.

'I cannot in good conscience contribute monetarily to this garbage.'

According to data from Action Network, the numbers are rather clear as to which group of NBA fans love making the most curse-filled and negative comments online.

The outlet analyzed over 1.6 million comments from NBA fan pages on the hyperactive forum site Reddit and found that in its two negative categories, Philadelphia 76ers fans were by far the worst of any NBA franchise.

More than 10.5% of 76ers fans' comments contained swear words, almost 2 points higher than the second- and third-most mouthy fan bases (Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks fans), and were the only team to break the 10% barrier.

As if that weren't enough, 76ers fans were also labeled the most negative group of supporters, with a whopping 31.67% of their comments carrying a negative tone. The Rockets' fans were again second, and the Orlando Magic fan base was third.

This data tracks with the 76ers fans, who, at the time of this writing, had popular posts circulating like, "The misery never ends."

One fan shared an email — allegedly sent to a 76ers team rep — expressing how much the fan thinks the team stinks and how the fan would never put money into the owner's pocket for this "laughing stock" of a team.

"I would never put my hard earned dollars in the pocket of [owner Josh Harris]. ... I cannot in good conscience contribute monetarily to this garbage," the fan wrote.

At the same time, fans reposted a popular 2024 meme featuring 76ers player Kelly Oubre, which shows him calling several people a "bitch" during an altercation with the Los Angeles Clippers.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark's coach rampages about 'racism' and 'homophobia' after on-court abuse: 'So much more toxicity'

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

"An analysis of over 1.6 million fan comments from the subreddits of all 30 NBA fandoms from the last 12 months found the Philadelphia 76ers to be both the most foul-mouthed NBA fandom" and "the most negative fandom," an Action Network spokesman told Fearless.

A team that has slowly degraded its nicknames from the Answer to the Process to the FEDS over the years certainly lives up to the data in real life, too, not just online.

Popular YouTube channel Snapback Live said, "Sixers fans boo everything," which appears to be true given the sheer quantity of videos showing the team's supporters booing former player Ben Simmons in city streets.

There even exists video of a senior citizen 76ers fan telling rapper Lil Baby his team was "gonna kick your ass" while sitting courtside. Sixers fans not only start heckling at a very young age, but they are also willing to have it out with NBA greats like Kevin Durant.

Philly fans' ornery reputation goes back more than a half-century as they notoriously once booed and threw snowballs at Santa Claus during halftime at an Eagles game in December of 1968.

RELATED: Jason Whitlock: Nike and the WNBA fumbled the Caitlin Clark phenomenon

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the fans of the Utah Jazz turned out to be the most polite NBA fans, with only 5.2% of their comments online containing swear words — less than half the percentage for 76ers fans.

Jazz fans were also determined to be the most positive NBA fandom, with almost 53% of their comments carrying a positive tone, one of only four teams to have more positive comments than negative. This included Brooklyn Nets fans (51.87%), Washington Wizards fans (50.80%), and Indiana Pacers fans (50.07%).

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!