'This country backed our team': Praise for US Soccer pours in as players promise brighter future

A loss to Belgium should not overshadow remarkable achievements and accomplishments by the United States as one of the World Cup host countries.

While the tournament is over for the United States, current and former players are trying to let fans know that this isn’t the end, but rather the start of what will be a more competitive future for the sport in America.

'Hold your head high, and don't for a second stop dreaming.'

Things fell apart at the end of the round-of-16 match against Belgium on Monday, with U.S. Soccer eventually losing 4-1. However, star players like Christian Pulisic said they were disappointed in their performance and thought the team did not reach its full potential.

"I'm disappointed with myself, of course, but I'm going to try to stay positive. I did a lot of good things, and the team did as well," Pulisic said after the game, per ESPN.

After calling it an "unfortunate way to finish," Pulisic said while he fell short of the moments he was hoping to have, he believed the team was on its way to getting to that next level.

Former U.S. players stepped in on Monday to back that reality up and said the sport and team is in a way better spot than when the tournament started.

"You can't get away from talk shows talking about soccer, the U.S. men's national team, talking about these individuals and how brilliant they've been," former USA goalkeeper Brad Guzan said, according to Fox Sports.

"They should be extremely proud of what they've been able to do," he added.

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In a tournament that saw a seemingly unlimited amount of celebrity endorsements from the likes of Jay-Z, Tom Cruise, and more, the game of soccer seems to have been elevated to a place that hasn't been seen in the United States.

This is what so many former players urged hardcore fans to think about, including former midfielder Maurice Edu, who said, "The bigger picture still exists."

His message to the team included, "Hold your head high, and don't for a second stop dreaming, stop daring yourself to be the best version of this national team that we've ever seen. Don't, for a second, ever, question what your ability is and what the standard is."

Another former USA goalkeeper, Tim Howard, echoed that sentiment, declaring on his YouTube channel that the team "brought this country to new heights" and should be praised for what they did for soccer in the United States.

"This team should be proud, should be proud of what they achieved together. ... This country backed our team. They gave what they had and came up short," Howard concluded.

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Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Many agree that the game U.S. Soccer put on the field attracted more fans than ever before, with former U.S. midfielder Sacha Kljestan saying it brought him pride to see "a lot of young kids out there and a lot of fans."

Kljestan focused on "that casual sports fan that locked in on this team and was so excited to watch them play. That was special."

The casual fan was certainly brought out when looking at online engagement, where even CNN anchor Jim Sciutto made a patriotic X post saying the team had triumphant moments and, at times, "looked magical."

Other fans said they had never seen the United States "dominate games like they did this World Cup."

Wrapping up what seemed to be the most prominent takeaway from experts, another fan wrote on X, "The USMNT is young."

"They need to build physical strength and get the experience. ... Dropping out at the round of 16 is not embarrassing."

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