Caitlin Clark's coach rampages about 'racism' and 'homophobia' after on-court abuse: 'So much more toxicity'

When WNBA coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever spoke to reporters on Wednesday, her comments seemingly began as a defense of her player Caitlin Clark.

However, standing up for her star guard seemed like a sidebar to a rant that ran through a near-exhaustive list of buzzwords about diversity.

'Our league is about elevating — elevating women.'

There has been immense blowback from casual viewers about the on-court treatment of Clark, which culminated when she received a fist to the throat from Phoenix Mercury player Alyssa Thomas while on the ground.

While no foul was issued during the game, Thomas was eventually handed a flagrant foul 2 and a one-game suspension.

Thomas has since alleged she's received threats online, which Coach White decided to address in Wednesday's media scrum.

"I think as a league as a whole, there's been so much more toxicity, racism, homophobia, straight-out, like, nonsense, hate nonsense. And it is absolutely unacceptable," White began.

With her scope immediately broadening to all progressive politics, the head coach soon assured fans that the WNBA is about as liberal as a sports league could be.

"Our league is about inclusiveness. Our league is about competition. Our league is about elevating — elevating women, elevating marginalized communities," White listed off.

The 49-year-old wasn't finished there, saying the league's views included "being inclusive of all different walks of life" while even claiming the WNBA has been and will continue to be "on the forefront of social norms."

White added, "That is what our league has always been about from day one. That is what our league will continue to be about."

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The coach also claimed most of the alleged online abuse directed at Thomas was not from WNBA fans, but rather the "online community."

White then said that it was an attempt by online actors to use the WNBA for their own politics.

"I believe that this is people who are using our league, using our players to further divisive agendas. It's not acceptable," she reaffirmed.

White did manage to get some time in for the actual subject at hand — her star player — by saying the league was not effective in communicating with Clark regarding the foul and her treatment.

"We have to continue to protect our players. We've got to continue to support our players in our league," White said.

However, the coach made sure to sprinkle in comments like: "It's not hard to not be a jerk. And if you are one of these people that are online doing this, do not call yourself a WNBA fan."

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Andy Lyons/Getty Images

According to the New York Times, Thomas said that she was not even aware of her foul against Clark until after the game.

"A lot of us, myself included, didn't even know the play took place until after the game, and now we're being painted as thugs and there's death threats out on us, so it's really unacceptable. It's something that needs to change in this league, and I’m just really sick and tired of it," Thomas reportedly said after her team's practice on Tuesday.

Thomas also reportedly claimed that she had not heard from the WNBA commissioner's office, but inside sources from the Times claimed that the commissioner "exchanged texts and offered to get on a call with Alyssa Thomas last week."

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