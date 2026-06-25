Caitlin Clark gets fist to the throat as WNBA primed to explode: 'She's a straight white basketball player'

The tension in the Women's National Basketball Association is boiling over as star player Caitlin Clark continues to take what many commentators are describing as targeted abuse.

The Indiana Fever guard has been increasingly critical of the WNBA's officiating while opposing teams have continued their physical play against her.

'She is not being treated with any sort of respect.'

Clark recently complained about getting "a technical [foul] for clapping" (again), and added, "We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I'm going to be suspended for if I'm going to get technicals for clapping."

While the 24-year-old's "emotion" and "passion"-fueled play may contribute to her rough treatment, the league seems ready to explode over recent incidents with her involving physical altercations.

On Monday, Clark narrowly avoided an elbow to the face from Phoenix Mercury player Alyssa Thomas, which resulted in a review in which officials still found Clark guilty of a foul.

Then again on Wednesday against the Mercury, things took a turn when Thomas seemingly pushed her fist into Clark's throat while she was on the ground, but no foul was called during the game. This — and another incident that reportedly injured Clark's back and resulted in a foul for the Mercury — seemed to be the final straw and set off a firestorm in the league, starting with Clark's coach, Stephanie White.

"The fist in the throat is crazy," White said after the game. "It's crazy. It's dangerous."

"We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren't called. And I just say again, absolutely unacceptable," the coach yelled.

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Sports media broadcasters did not bite their tongue after the fouls, either.

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy shared a clip of the dangerous foul and asked, "What are we even doing here?"

"Brutal cheap shot. These women would still be flying commercial without Caitlin and this is how she is treated. Insane," Portnoy said, referring to the WNBA players getting chartered flights in 2024, Clark's first season in the league.

Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason said after the foul that Clark should "seriously consider" going to play in a different league. Esiason claimed she would get "the royal treatment" if she went elsewhere.

"I think that there's a petty, petty jealousy, and she's a straight white basketball player. And she is not being treated with any sort of respect," Esiason added.

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At the same time, legendary Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd accused the WNBA of "driving into a wall at full speed with Caitlin Clark."

Cowherd pointed out that a brand-new poster put out by the league commemorating 30 years of history did not include Clark on it. The poster featured Angel Reese, who came into the league the same year as Clark, as well as Paige Bueckers, a rookie.

On Thursday afternoon, the WNBA announced it was giving Thomas a flagrant foul 2 for making contact with Clark's throat, ESPN reported. This came with a one-game suspension.

Despite praising the league and its diversity in 2024, Clark has continued to be snubbed by women's basketball. She was even passed for the women's USA basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Clark also only finished fourth in MVP voting for the WNBA in 2024.

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