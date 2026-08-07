'See you at training camp': Former NBA center — who stands 6'10" — announces he's ready to play in the WNBA

A former National Basketball Association center has announced his eligibility to play in the Women's National Basketball Association.

Enes Kanter Freedom posted a video of himself Friday dressed in a WNBA hoodie and saying he was not intending to mock anyone's personal choices with his announcement.

'I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone — the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for.'

"After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a @WNBA prospect," wrote Freedom in a statement on social media.

"If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA," he added. "My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion. Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027."

Freedom is a human rights activist and has spoken out against the regime in Turkey, his home country, as well as the communist government of China. In 2021, he changed his name to add "Freedom" after gaining his U.S. citizenship in order to cement his commitment against despotism.

"I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions. I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices," he continued. "I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone — the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for."

Freedom did not mention transgender-identifying athletes in his statement and did not declare himself transgender. The 34-year-old former NBA center stands 6'10'', according to Basketball Reference.

Freedom's announcement follows statements from players such as Gabby Williams, who has worn a shirt reading "Black Trans Lives Matter," according to a Thursday X post.

Williams in May said she would welcome a transgender-identifying person on her team.

RELATED: Former NBA player Enes Freedom quips about donning a wig and competing in the WNBA

Freedom previously stated his opposition to men pretending to be women and playing in the WNBA. He called out feminists and women's rights activists on their silence about the issue.

He finished his statement by calling on the WNBA to live up to its stated principles of inclusion.

"See you at training camp," he concluded.

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