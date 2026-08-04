World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka gives blunt answer when asked about gender testing: 'Men are way stronger'

The top women's tennis player in the world is standing up for young girls in the ongoing public debate about protecting their sports.

Aryna Sabalenka, the current World No. 1 with 24 singles titles in her career, spoke to reporters ahead of the National Bank Open in Toronto on Sunday. There, Sabalenka fielded a question about the Women's Tennis Association's updated policy on gender screening.

'I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sport.'

A reporter asked the Belarusian how she felt about the new rules, which include a one-time test for athletes to prove they are women.

Sabalenka gave a straightforward reply:

"I think it's really important to keep the fairness in our tour, and it's obvious that biologically, right, the men are way stronger than women."

The 28-year-old continued, hinting that it may have taken the WTA longer to implement the policy than she would have hoped.

"I feel like it would be not really fair for the women to compete against biological men. So, I believe it took them a little while to make this decision, and, yeah, I support it."

Sabalenka included remarks about wanting to focus on herself and the tournament, but still unequivocally stated she is in favor of the testing.

"If they want to test us all, I'm happy to do that. It's pretty fair, and let's keep it that way," she added.

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The WTA updated its eligibility policy in late July to reflect the implementation of the gender-screening process, offering definitions of both male and female.

"In this policy, 'biological male' means an individual who, regardless of their legal sex or gender identity, has an SRY gene and therefore has or previously had testes or streak testes," the policy states.

"Biological female" is defined as "an individual who, regardless of their legal sex or gender identity, has no SRY gene and therefore has or previously had ovaries or streak ovaries."

Further in the document, the governing body states that "a player must demonstrate their eligibility to compete in WTA Tournaments by means of SRY Screening."

"If the SRY Screen is negative for the presence of the SRY gene, the player will be permitted to compete in WTA Tournaments. Unless there is reason to believe a negative result is in error, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime test," the WTA explains.

RELATED: 'It's not fair': No. 1 women's tennis player states obvious truth about transgender athletes in women's sports

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Sabalenka was ahead of the curve on this topic, having shared similar remarks when promoting the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match in December.

Before losing 6-3, 6-3 in two straight sets to Nick Kyrgios in Dubai, Sabalenka told host Piers Morgan, "I think it's just not fair to a woman to basically face, like, biologically man."

She emphasized that she didn't think it was fair for a woman to work her entire life to "reach her limit" only to then face a man, knowing they are "biologically much stronger."

"So for me, I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sport," she added.

Kyrgios was asked the same question by Morgan; he simply said he had "nothing to add" because he feels "the exact same way."

Sabalenka faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on Tuesday night at the National Bank Open.

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