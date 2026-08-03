WNBA coach counter-protests Sophie Cunningham with 'trans kids' shirt — Caitlin Clark responds

WNBA coach Cheryl Reeve has made her opinion on men participating in women's sports fairly obvious, but it's a fringe one.

In response to Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham stating girls should not have to compete with or share the same locker room as boys, the Minnesota Lynx head coach performed a silent protest that will likely have parents scratching their heads.

'I think both of us understand that we have platforms.'

During the Fever vs. Lynx game on Sunday, Reeve sported a T-shirt that read "Trans kids belong" and featured a transgender-themed rainbow. While the meaning behind the shirt can be inferred, fans wondered what Reeve and Cunningham were talking about when they were spotted having a conversation before the game.

At the postgame press conference, Reeve was asked by a reporter if she were willing to reveal what was said. After initially saying "absolutely not" to the idea, Reeve went on to say that both parties were focused on educating.

"I think both of us understand that we have platforms, and we both talked about wanting to, more than anything, educate," the coach explained.

Reeve added, "There are some things that we have in common and maybe some things you differ on just like any issues, and I think it's how you handle things, and it was nice to be in person [to have the conversation] for sure."

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Cunningham did not show up for the Fever's postgame press conference, but star Caitlin Clark was present for a reporter's question about navigating protests that focused on "trans rights."

"It's not really a discussion we really have in our locker room," Clark claimed, before parrying the core of the question.

"I think it's for leagues and the governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions, but our focus is on basketball, and that's what we talk about and how we can get wins."

Clark's fairly canned response comes after Fever Coach Stephanie White made remarks on Friday about the WNBA being an "inclusive league" that "welcomes everyone."

"We're a league that promotes diversity. We promote inclusion, and we're a league that has always been on the forefront of social change," the coach affirmed.

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David Berding/Getty Images

When asked for her stance on "men or athletes who tested biological male" participating in women's sports, White stated that she is not "educated enough from a scientific standpoint" to make such a determination.

However, she did say, "I don't ever believe that exclusion is an answer."

Cunningham did not make any public comments about the ordeal over the weekend. However, she did take a photo with female athletics activist Riley Gaines, who wore an XX-XY athletics T-shirt from an organization that believes men should not be in women's sports.

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