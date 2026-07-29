WNBA All-Star weekend proved Caitlin Clark only player fit to be face of the league

A viral nightclub video featuring WNBA star Paige Bueckers during the league's All-Star weekend has just reignited fan’s love for Caitlin Clark — believing she is the only one who embodies what the “face of the league” means.

In the video, Bueckers’ appears to be dancing and stripping down to her bra alongside other players, including Seattle Storm guard Natisha Hiedeman.

“Could you make Paige Bueckers the face of your league if this is the way she’s allowing herself to be documented out?” Whitlock asks.

“The big story this weekend was Caitlin Clark skipped the red carpet, Cailtin Clark wasn’t at this or that. And this is why, because she doesn’t want to put herself in the stud buds videos that go on at night,” he explains.

“Because she actually does want to be the face of the league and takes that responsibility off court very seriously. But no one else could be the face of the league because it’s a bunch of clowns for the most part,” he adds.

Steve Kim points out that her detractors will likely call Clark out for “white nationalism” and “white supremacy” because she believes in “working hard.”

“But this is the problem though, and we have to be blunt about this ... sports mirrors society, and society mirrors sports,” he continues.

“These older women are the role models to the younger generation. That’s at least a theory, right?” he asks.

And Whitlock doesn’t believe they should be any woman’s role model — explaining that he thinks they’re impersonating men — and failing miserably.

Whitlock believes the women of the WNBA are attempting to impersonate men, but failing miserably.

“They’re trying to do a bad man impersonation. And that’s what Paige Bueckers is doing inside the nightclub, doing a bad man impersonation, and it just looks foolish,” he says.

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