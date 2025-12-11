'It's not fair': No. 1 women's tennis player states obvious truth about transgender athletes in women's sports

The top women's tennis player in the world was recently confronted with the idea that she might have a biological advantage over other women.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's No. 1-ranked player in the Women's Tennis Association, is preparing for a "Battle of the Sexes" against Nick Kyrgios, who reached as high as No. 13 in the men's rankings in 2016.

To promote the event, the two appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" where they were asked if they think it is fair when men, or transgender athletes, compete in women's sports.

'I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women.'

Morgan prefaced his question by citing Martina Navratilova, a former tennis star who has been adamant about keeping men out of women's competitions.

"[Navratilova] says it's wrong for the Women's Tennis Association to allow trans women to compete in its events; do you agree with her?" Morgan asked.

"That's a tricky question," Sabalenka initially replied.

The Belarusian then stated the obvious biological reality.

"I have nothing to do against them. But I feel like they still got huge advantage over the woman, and I think it's just not fair to a woman to basically face, like, biologically man," she said.

The 27-year-old continued, "You know, it's not fair, like, the woman been working the whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face, like, a man, like, which biologically much stronger. So for me, I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sport."

Morgan then posed the question to Kyrgios, who quickly explained that he had "nothing to add" because he feels "the exact same way."

Sabalenka was not out of the woods yet because Morgan then brought up criticisms the athlete has faced from her competitors.

The British host referred to Marta Kostyuk, the No. 26-ranked women's tennis player. In October, the Ukrainian complained that Sabalenka is "bigger," "taller," and "stronger" than she is and that Sabalenka and another Polish player have biological advantages due to their testosterone levels.

"We all have our own biological structure. Some have a higher level of testosterone, some have lower. I know players who are good players who have higher levels of it," Kostyuk claimed, per Firstpost.

While Kostyuk said she's sure that her opponents aren't on drugs, the 23-year-old said it's "just the biology" of their bodies and that "definitely helps."

"I'm trying to see how I can beat these players with the tennis skills I have, but I have to work more than they have to win the points," she added.

Sabalenka laughed off these comments, telling Morgan that Kostyuk was just making "excuses."

"It's actually quite funny because she's a strong girl," she said. "She probably has more muscles than I do, and she looks fit and strong, and I think that's not the case in all of the matches she lost against our players."

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

In Britain, the governing Lawn Tennis Association essentially barred "transgender women" from playing in top women's tournaments in December 2024.

After conducting a formal review, the organization determined that the "average man" has an advantage when playing against the "average woman."

The new rules restrict "transgender women and nonbinary individuals assigned male at birth" from playing in top-tier and competitive women's tournaments.

