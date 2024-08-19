'XX XY': Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's coach spotted wearing pro-biological women sports apparel during win over world No. 1

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's fitness coach was seen on TV wearing clothing in support of biological women in sports.

Fitness coach Jason Stacy has been seemingly integral to Sabalenka's success in recent months, including at the 2024 Australian Open, which Sabalenka won for the second straight year.

During a recent semi-final match at the Cincinnati Open, Sabalenka, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, beat world No. 1 Iga Świątek of Poland in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Fans noticed however that when the camera panned to coach Stacy, he was wearing a hat that read "XX XY Athletics."

The brand is synonymous with protecting women's-only spaces in sports, and despite explicitly saying so, keeping men who identify as women from playing against biological women.

Athletes like former NCAA swimmers Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan have done photoshoots for the brand, as both have competed against infamous female-identifying male swimmer Lia (Luke) Thomas.

The pair are featured on the brand's header image on its X page, which also includes well-known de-transitioner Chloe Cole. Cole has said she was coerced into a gender transition at a young age and was put on hormones at just 12 years old.

Stacy and Sabalenka have appeared very close throughout her climb to the top the Women's Tennis Association rankings, appearing in photos together at some of the Belarusian's biggest victories.

The duo's rapport was showcased in early 2024 when Sabalenka commented on a hilarious instance where she autographed her coach's bald head.

"We just like to do weird s**t, guys!" Sabalenka told a reporter following a win. "We just started this. I did it before the first match, and after I won, I told Jason, 'Well, I guess it's a routine right now.' He's not happy with that but he understands everything," she added, per Tennis.com.

Stacy has reportedly said that his job is to manage Sabalenka's stress levels during big tournaments, and joking around in these ways helps to do just that.

"At a [Grand Slam tournament], there's a lot of background noise," Stacy said. "You have to find a way to turn the volume down a little bit … She's an emotional person, [and] my job is to manage it."



Neither Sabalenka nor coach Stacy have made public comments regarding any possible statements made through wearing the apparel; Sabalenka was not asked about the hat at a press conference following her recent victory.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

